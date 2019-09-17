Tropical Depression 10 forms, expected to become Hurricane Imelda

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Hurricane Center has issued the first forecast for Tropical Depression Ten, which formed Tuesday morning. The forecast cone calls for the depression to strenghen into a Category 1 hurricane by this weekend as it passes close to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

As of Tuesday morning, Tropical Depression Ten has sustained winds of 35 mph.

The next name on the list is Imelda, which it will get when it reaches tropical storm strength of 39 mph. It has 35 mph winds as of Tuesday morning. This would be the 9th named storm of the 2019 Hurricane Season.