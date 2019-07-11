Tropical Depression Barry: Hinds County EOC preps for deluge

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is tracking Barry. WJTV 12’s Jade Bulecza is live outside of MEMA headquarters with more.

The amount of rain we could get from this storm could be even more devastating for those who live in the five counties in the Mississippi Delta already impacted by the backwater flooding.

MEMA says they are watching that area. And this storm could mean more bad news for those who were already forced out of their homes. MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel explains.

“The things we can do is we have got to keep people out of those areas. Like roads that are going to go underwater so we got to watch out for that. Our concern is the water coming back up and causing more damage to infrastructure.”

Hinds County and City of Jackson News Conference on Barry Posted by WJTV 12 News on Thursday, July 11, 2019

Director Ricky Moore knows what’s on the way. Rain. And lots of it.

The outer bands of Tropical Depression Barry are expected to dump anywhere from 3″ to 6″ of rain on the metro.

The City of Jackson is perpetually plagued by drainage issues particularly in low lying areas and areas of town which are prone to flash floods.

Any areas that are near a creek are prone to flooding including:

White Oak Creek

Purple Creek

Hanging Moss Creek

Lynch Creek