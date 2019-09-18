Tropical Outlook: Full House! Three named storms and two areas of interest

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) – September is normally the busiest month of hurricane season in the Atlantic, and this year there is plenty of activity.

The soon-to-be remnants of T.D. Imelda will bring heavy rain to SE Texas and SW Louisiana.

Starting in the Gulf of Mexico, we come to Tropical Depression Imelda, the only tropical system that will have any effects on Mississippi in the next five days.

Imelda made landfall in Texas and is bringing heavy rain to the region, prompting several flood warnings in Texas and Louisiana. Mississippi will see increased cloud cover, humidity, and chances of thunderstorms on Thursday that are associated with the remnants of Imelda. A ridge of high pressure over the southeast United States should keep the heaviest of rainfall well to the west of Mississippi.

Humberto is only expected to directly affect Bermuda.

In the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, Humberto is now a “major” Category 3 hurricane that has brought tropical storm-force wind gusts to Bermuda. Current forecast guidance is suggesting that Bermuda, where hurricane warnings are in effect, is the only landmass that will have any direct effects from Humberto as the storm weakens and moves to the northeast. Some high surf and dangerous rip tides are possible up and down the east coasts of the United States and Canada over the next several days, though.

Jerry is forecast to stay north of the Caribbean islands, but folks in the Bahamas are keeping a close eye on the storm.

In the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to continue strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane by Friday. Current model guidance is keeping the storm north of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The forecast track takes the storm straight in the direction of the storm-ravaged Bahamas until the weekend, when the forecast track turns the storm toward the north. Some of the Bahama islands could see effects from the storm Sunday and Monday.





Farther east, two other disturbances are on deck. One is west of the Cape Verde islands and has a 30 percent chance of development into an organized tropical system. The other is just off the coast of Guinea-Bissau in west Africa, and has a 10 percent chance of development.

Stay with StormTeam12 for the latest on all developments in the tropical Atlantic!