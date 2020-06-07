Tropical Storm Cristobal draws nearer to U.S. Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal started moving into Mississippi Sunday morning. The storm could cause spin up tornadoes and flash flooding.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone counties until 5:00 p.m.
There have been reports of storm surge from Cristobal impacting the Mississippi Coast.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced shelters have opened in Wilkinson County.
- Wilkinson County High School – 522 Pinckneyville Road, Woodville, MS
- William Winans Middle School – 166 East Cherokee Street, Centreville, MS
A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Mississippi due to Cristobal. Rain bands are expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and last through Tuesday morning.