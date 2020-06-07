Tropical Storm Cristobal draws nearer to U.S. Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal started moving into Mississippi Sunday morning. The storm could cause spin up tornadoes and flash flooding.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone counties until 5:00 p.m.

New Tornado Watch until 5 PM for the Mississippi Coast. As #Cristobal rain bands move onshore, the spin up tornado threat is increasing. We may see this watch extended north into the Pine Belt later today. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/jcYkNnL40A — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) June 7, 2020

There have been reports of storm surge from Cristobal impacting the Mississippi Coast.

WAVELAND, MS 🌊: First reports of storm surge from #Cristobal impacting the Mississippi Coast. South Beach Blvd reportedly has multiple inches of water covering the roadway. 3-5 feet of surge is forecast for the MS coastline. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/hteQGDI5eo — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) June 7, 2020

U.S. 90 in Gulfport

U.S. 90 in Biloxi

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced shelters have opened in Wilkinson County.

Wilkinson County High School – 522 Pinckneyville Road, Woodville, MS

William Winans Middle School – 166 East Cherokee Street, Centreville, MS

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Mississippi due to Cristobal. Rain bands are expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and last through Tuesday morning.