Tropical Storm Cristobal draws nearer to U.S. Gulf Coast

U.S. 90 in Biloxi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal started moving into Mississippi Sunday morning. The storm could cause spin up tornadoes and flash flooding.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone counties until 5:00 p.m.

There have been reports of storm surge from Cristobal impacting the Mississippi Coast.

  • U.S. 90 in Gulfport
  • U.S. 90 in Biloxi

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced shelters have opened in Wilkinson County.

  • Wilkinson County High School – 522 Pinckneyville Road, Woodville, MS
  • William Winans Middle School – 166 East Cherokee Street, Centreville, MS

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Mississippi due to Cristobal. Rain bands are expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and last through Tuesday morning.

