Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms in Southern Gulf of Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 3 has developed into Tropical Storms Cristobal as the system has become better organized since earlier this morning. This breaks the record for the earliest third storm in the Atlantic Basin. The previous record was Colin back in 2016.

The forecast calls for Cristobal to remain in or near the Bay of Campeche for the next couple of days. The storm will likely begin moving north by the end of the week.

Hurricane Hunters find that Tropical Depression 3 has become Tropical Storm Cristobal. Here are the earlier 10 AM CDT June 2nd key messages for the system. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/dtKUG4Ouni — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 2, 2020

It’s still too early to say where exactly this storm will go and how strong it will be. Most long-range models show it moving somewhere towards the western Gulf, but that’s not set in stone. Anyone along the Gulf Coast should closely monitor updates. Thankfully, with it meandering for a while, there should be plenty of time to watch this situation evolve.

While any specific impacts are unknown at this time, moisture will likely surge by the end of the week leading to higher rain chances and a higher risk for rip currents at beaches. We will continue to monitor the progress on T.D. 3 through the rest of the week.