Tropical Storm Cristobal impacts Mississippi coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Most people avoided the beaches along the Mississippi Coast on Sunday as Tropical Storm Cristobal moved north.

Highway 49 is usually bustling with neighbors or tourists in Gulfport. But with Cristobal approaching on Sunday, the road looked like a ghost town. Only a few cars were out on the highway.

Earlier in the day at the water front marinas and beaches, a few people showed up to get an early glimpse of Cristobal as it approached the coast.

The storm’s outer ring bands pounded the coast with 50 mile per hour winds. This caused storm surge that engulfed parking lots.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed Highway 90 between Biloxi Bridge and Bay St. Louis Bridge because of the storm surge.