LOUISIANA (WJTV) – The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana Sunday evening.

According to forecasters, hazardous weather conditions will continue to spread inland across portions of the northern Gulf Coast through tonight.

There’s a chance of spin up tornadoes and flooding in parts of Mississippi.

The center of Tropical Storm #Cristobal has made landfall in southeast Louisiana. Hazardous weather conditions will continue to spread inland across portions of the northern Gulf Coast through tonight. Refer to your local weather office for more details at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 7, 2020

The center of T.S. #Cristobal has made landfall in SE Louisiana. Here in Gulf Port, MS gusts are still high and we can hear roaring in the wind, piers are underwater, and by the minute, this parking lot is being overtaken by flooding waters. @WJTV @StormTeam12 pic.twitter.com/kt6fE4xNkB — Scottlin Williams WJTV (@scottlinwwx) June 7, 2020