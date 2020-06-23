Breaking News
Tropical Storm Dolly forms over the north Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the northern Atlantic Ocean.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph.

Dolly is centered about 660 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it’s moving east-northeast at 13 mph.

