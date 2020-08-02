Tropical Storm Isaias expected to reach hurricane strength when it reaches Carolinas

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread north along the east coast of Florida as Isaias creeps along the coast Sunday.
According to the 11 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 70 mph maximum sustained winds while moving north, northwest at 9 mph just offshore the east-central Florida coast.
Below are the current watches and warnings in place:
Storm Surge Warning:
- Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina
Storm Surge Watch:
- Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
Hurricane Watch:
- South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina
Tropical Storm Warning:
- Sebastian Inlet Florida to Fenwick Island Delaware
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
- Chesapeake Bay southward from Smith Point
Tropical Storm Watch:
- Fenwick Island Delaware northward to Watch Hill Rhode Island
- Chesapeake Bay north of Smith Point
- Tidal Potomac River
- Delaware Bay
- Long Island and Long Island Sound
Gusty winds and passing storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area Sunday as Isaias heads north.
