Tropical storm Marco approaching the Mississippi Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV)-Gov. Tate Reeves is declaring a state of emergency ahead of approaching tropical storm systems in the Gulf Coast.

There’s still no sign of rain yet in Harrison County but the winds are steadily picking up.

However you can expect the first wave of showers by 7:00 a.m.

Schools in the region have already announced in-person cancellations for Monday including Long Beach District Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, William Carey University, Pearl River Community College, and Hancock County School District.

Storm shelters are set up in Kiln and at the First Methodist Church of Columbia.

No pets are allowed in the shelters and you must bring your own bedding and mask.

Marinas from Biloxi to Long Beach now sit deserted after mandatory boat evacuations were issued by cities due to threats of storm surges that could reach up to 6 feet because of winds blowing inland since the storms are to the west.

We’re expected to hear from Harrison County Emergency Management for important updates on how you can protect yourself and property.

