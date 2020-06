JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Pike, Walthall, Amite and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi.

On Friday, a Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the Mississippi coast.

Tropical storm winds from Cristobal could arrive in South Mississippi by Sunday morning. The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

⚠️ JUST IN: Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Pike, Walthall, Amite, and Wilkinson Counties. Tropical storm force winds from #Cristobal could arrive in South Mississippi by Sunday morning. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/mMlXH7B4JX — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) June 6, 2020

STORM SURGE WARNING: Tropical Storm Cristobal is likely to produce 3-5 ft. storm surge for the Mississippi Gulf Coast during the next 36 hours. pic.twitter.com/UNdrk2VaV6 — Scottlin Williams WJTV (@scottlinwwx) June 6, 2020

Storm Team 12 will continue to track the storm as it approaches the coast.