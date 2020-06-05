Tropical Storm Watch issued for Mississippi coast

1  of  2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama coastlines ahead of Cristobal. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm on Sunday night, with the strongest winds likely east of the storm center.

A Storm Surge Watch has also be issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Indian Pass to Arepika, Florida, and from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne.

  • A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Grand Isle to Ocean Springs.
  • Storm surge from the ocean up to 4 feet is possible along the Mississippi coast.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

