Tropical storm wind gusts arrive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Delta pushed wind gusts up to 45 mph early Saturday morning across the Jackson Metro. Storm Team 12 says sustained winds have been over 20 mph for hours at Medgar Wiley-Evers International Airport.

12 News Viewer Will Day sent in this video of flags whipping in the tropical storm winds at a car dealership just off County Line Road in North Jackson. Winds may not subside until around sunrise Saturday. Patchy power outages and tree damage has been reported across the Metro from the strong winds.