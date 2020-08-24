Severe Weather Information

Tropical storms expected to impact Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are expected to impact the Gulf Coast this week.

Some neighbors in Gulfport said they’ve been through storms before, and they don’t have any worries at this time.

One neighbor said the worst storm he saw was Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

