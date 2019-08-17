RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A truck catches fire on I-20 in Rankin County. The Rankin County EOC director says the man was driving about five hours before he noticed the smoke and pulled over into a vacant lot.



Mike Word says there were no impacts on traffic or for the people living in the area of Highway 43 and I-20.



Firefighters from several departments knocked it down quickly. The box truck was carrying a mixed load of paper products, automotive parts, and batteries.



The box truck was coming from Dallas, Texas and headed to Florida. No one was hurt.