COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– A truck crashes into a school bus carrying children in Copiah County Thursday afternoon.



According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Eric Henry, the school bus driver was stopped on U.S. 51 South while children were getting off the bus near Martinsville when the Ford F-150 hit a Honda Accord.

The car ran off the road and into a ditch. Then the truck hit the back of the school bus.



Seventeen children were on board. No one was hurt.