Truck driver confirmed dead after 18-wheeler goes over side of I-10 bridge

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) – The body of a truck driver has been located after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

Dive teams recovered the driver’s body around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, about three hours after the tractor-trailer went over the side of the I-10 bridge.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge said the tractor-trailer was trying to avoid another accident, and that’s what caused the 18-wheeler to go over the side of the bridge and into the water.

A passenger sleeping in the back of the truck’s cab was able to safely get out.

“We were able to rescue the passenger of the 18-wheeler,” said Etheridge. “He suffered minor injuries. He was asleep when the cab of the truck went over the bridge. And, like I said, unfortunately we are having to do a body recovery on the body of the driver.”

Dive teams from the Department of Marine Resources and from Gautier Police Department are working to retrieve the driver’s body from the truck.

“They are going to try and enter the cab and do a body recovery, unfortunately,” said Etheridge. “Once we get that done, we’re going to work with DMR and the Department of Environmental Quality to try and get the 18-wheeler up and out of the river.”

Traffic is moving but it’s doing so slowly so anyone traveling I-10 westbound in Jackson County should expect delays.

“(Officials) are having to check the structural integrity of the bridge where the 18-wheeler went up and over because obviously you want the bridge to be safe,” said Etheridge.

Jackson County Fire Department, Moss Point and Gautier police departments, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, DMR, and Acadian are all working together.

