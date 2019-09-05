Truck hits Pearl fire truck on way to a call

A truck collided with a Pearl Fire Engine truck on its’ way to a call.

The crash happened on Pearson Road and Old Brandon just before noon. The lights and siren were on when the truck made a right hand turn from Pearson. The truck tried to pass the engine and hit it in the side.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to Pearl firefighters or the driver of the pick-up.

According to city spokesperson Greg Flynn, one of two Pearl Reserve Fire Engines will take the place of the damaged engine at Station #2 on Pearson Rd. so there will be no loss of service to citizens.

The driver of the pick-up had no insurance, but the City has full insurance on the damaged engine to be repaired. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is handling the accident investigation.