Truck stolen in Florida recovered on Lee Circle

Stolen vehicle recovers on Lee circle Posted by WJTV 12 News on Friday, August 23, 2019



A woman who loaned a truck from a friend while her car was in the shop got a shock when a deputy arrived at her door and told her the truck was stolen.

Hinds County deputies received a tip that a stolen truck was parked at a particular address. When they ran the tag, the number came back as belonging to another vehicle. Deputies ran the VIN number of the truck and it came up as stolen from Santa Rosa, Florida.

The young woman had been driving the truck for four days. Officers say if she had been pulled over she would’ve been taken to jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating to find out who actually stole the truck.