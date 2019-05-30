Trump responds to Mueller’s investigation

President Trump says Robert Mueller’s investigation cleared him of all wrongdoing.

The special counsel spoke for himself for the first time on Wednesday and that drew the president’s attention.

Robert Mueller Special Counsel said, “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime- we would say so.”

President Trump gave his thoughts on the comments made Mueller.

“That means you’re innocent. Excuse me, then he should have said ‘you’re guilty.'”

President Trump insists there was no collusion and no obstruction.

He also challenged Democrats growing calls for impeachment.

Trump says he does not see how it is possible because there were no high crimes or misdemeanors.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must complete its own investigations into the president before moving forward.

