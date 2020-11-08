Trump supporters rally in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As supporters celebrated all over the country following the announcement of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Trump supporters gathered at the state capitol in Jackson to protest.

They believe the conclusion of the 2020 election brings into question ballot count authenticity.

A long re-election campaign has come to an end with Joe Biden projected as the 46th U.S. President. COVID-19 ushered in a new way of how some ballots were cast and counted.

Some said though the country has chosen the other candidate— they’re not ready to give up.

“I have gotten the word that, that is what Biden is claiming, but we have faith, we have faith. Trump’s taken everything caution that he can take and he’s gonna make sure that every vote is counted and accounted for before he just leaves office,” said supporter Joanne Red.

President Trump spent a year rallying against mail in voting, while Biden supporters dominated mail voting by a 2 to 1 margin nationally——an explanation to why Trump was the leader early on election the night before the race shifted.

Protesters take to the State Capital for a Pro Trump Rally following the announcement of the 46th President of the United States. Posters today read ‘Stop the Steal’ calling into question ballot count authenticity after a number of states were forced to recount votes. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/SrG1VFSprc — DB News (@MyBroadcastLife) November 7, 2020

