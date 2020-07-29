TrustCare expanding rapid testing on college campuses

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)– TrustCare offers COVID-19 rapid testing and will be expanding that test into colleges and universities.

Jade Bulecza talked one-on-one with the CEO in an exclusive interview to find out how students will be tested.

TrustCare started offering the rapid swab test this month at all eight locations and now under a partnership with a company called Quidel, they’ll be mass testing students.

The rapid swab test can tell you if you currently have coronavirus.

TrustCare can get you the results in less than 24 hours.

CEO Warren Herring says they are actively working with Mississippi College to test incoming students going into the dorms and the same for Hinds Community College, all happening during the month of August.

Click here for more information on the rapid test.