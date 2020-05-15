Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

TrustCare launching antibody testing in Hattiesburg

News
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – TrustCare in Hattiesburg is offering antibody tests to anyone who would like to get tested for COVID-19.

“Well, it can tell you if you’ve had past exposure or infection. And if you’re concerned because you’re around other people that could be immuno-compromised, then that would be a good thing for you to know,” said Steffany Bedwell, who is nurse practitioner at TrustCare.

Bedwell said having insurance is not required for testing and that the $50 fee for clients in Jackson does not apply in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories