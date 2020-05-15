TrustCare launching antibody testing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – TrustCare in Hattiesburg is offering antibody tests to anyone who would like to get tested for COVID-19.

“Well, it can tell you if you’ve had past exposure or infection. And if you’re concerned because you’re around other people that could be immuno-compromised, then that would be a good thing for you to know,” said Steffany Bedwell, who is nurse practitioner at TrustCare.

Bedwell said having insurance is not required for testing and that the $50 fee for clients in Jackson does not apply in Hattiesburg.