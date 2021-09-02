TrustCare partners with JPS to administer COVID vaccines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) partnered with TrustCare Health to organize a COVID-19 vaccine drive at the high schools this week.

The Pfizer vaccine is being administered to JPS employees and high school students with parental consent. Parents are able to give their permission during the online registration process.

The vaccine event is also open to the public.

Dr. Shelita Brown, Provine High School Principal, said, “We strongly encourage the vaccination. Parents, community, church members, whomever we ask that you would just support us in this effort. We know there are various reasons to why some cannot, but those who can and those who are able, we strongly ask that you have your child vaccinated.”

This vaccination drive began on Tuesday. So far, TrustCare has been to five of JPS high schools. On Thursday, they administered 84 shots at Provine High School.

They will be at Forest Hill High School from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, and they will be at Wingfield High School from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.