TrustCare to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to JPS students, staff

(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – TrustCare Health and Jackson Public Schools (JPS) are partnering to organize a Back-To School COVID-19 vaccine drive at seven high schools within the school district starting Tuesday, August 10.

TrustCare Health professionals said they will administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations onsite to interested students in grades 9 – 12, as well as teachers and administrators.

The vaccination schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, August 10: Murrah – 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 11: Callaway – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. & Lanier – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 12: Jim Hill – 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & Provine – 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Friday, August 13: Forest Hill – 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & Wingfield – 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Students under 18 must have consent of a parent or guardian and those who receive the vaccine will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 Amazon gift card per their participating school.

To register in advance, click here.

