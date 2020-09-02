Trustmark Bank robbed on University Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a robbery at Trustmark bank that happened on Wednesday.

The robbery happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of University Boulevard.

Investigators said a man entered the bank, demanded cash and ran away with an undetermined amount of cash. They are currently following up on a possibly lead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

