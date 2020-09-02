JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a robbery at Trustmark bank that happened on Wednesday.
The robbery happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of University Boulevard.
Investigators said a man entered the bank, demanded cash and ran away with an undetermined amount of cash. They are currently following up on a possibly lead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi VA provides virtual suicide prevention training
- Trustmark Bank robbed on University Boulevard in Jackson
- Dr. Fauci says Labor Day will be crucial for slowing COVID spread this fall
- Parenting 101: Babies Who Cry It Out Adjust
- Mississippi National Guard service members reunite with families