Trustmark Park competes in 2020 Best of the Ballparks

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Trustmark Park in Pearl is competing to win the title as the Best of the Ballparks 2020.
Voting is now underway for fans to select which Double-A stadium will win. The competition is comprised of Eastern, Southern and Texas Leagues ballparks.
Trustmark Park, which is the minor league baseball stadium for the Mississippi Braves, is competing against the Smokies Stadium which is the playing field for the Tennessee Smokies.
You can vote daily here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Family celebrates grandmother’s 100th birthday during pandemic
- Arthur Ashe memorial tagged with ‘WLM’ before painted over with ‘BLM’
- Mississippi Museum of Art reopens with major art exhibition
- Mississippi Senate passes Life Equality Act
- 5 years later: Remembering victims, survivors of Emanuel AME church shooting