Trustmark Park competes in 2020 Best of the Ballparks

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Trustmark Park in Pearl is competing to win the title as the Best of the Ballparks 2020.

Voting is now underway for fans to select which Double-A stadium will win. The competition is comprised of Eastern, Southern and Texas Leagues ballparks.

Trustmark Park, which is the minor league baseball stadium for the Mississippi Braves, is competing against the Smokies Stadium which is the playing field for the Tennessee Smokies.

You can vote daily here.

You know what to do! ❎ https://t.co/A78zwWTfVu — Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) June 17, 2020

