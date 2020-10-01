Trustmark Park to transform into target golf course

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will transform Trustmark Park into a target golf course. The course will be presented by Edwin Watts Golf on two Thursdays only, October 8th & 15th.

The unique golfing experience is a 9-hole target-style course with tee boxes set up on an elevated platform beneath our giant scoreboard in leftfield. Golfers can aim for targets to win prizes from the Braves, Edwin Watts Golf, Southern Beverage Co. and other sponsors.

The fee is only $25 per golfer or a group of five for $100. Golfers will receive a hot dog and beverage. Thirsty Thursday beer specials and other food items will be available in the Yuengling Picnic Pavilion.

Booking your tee time can be done in just a few easy steps:

Choose your tee time! (which will be set in half-hour increments from 4 pm to 9 pm)

For tee times and to learn more about booking your outing, please contact david.kerr@braves.com OR call 601-664-7607.

Here are some other rules:

Players will only be permitted to use a pitching wedge.

Players *MUST* provide their own clubs.

Players are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their tee time at the outfield entrance on the north side of Trustmark Park to check-in.

Players that wish to play with family members or friends are asked to book consecutive tee times while observing social distancing.

Click HERE for more information.

