Tuesday is Deadline for FEMA Assistance from late February Severe Weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday at midnight is the deadline to apply for severe weather disaster assistance from FEMA. Any damage caused by the February 22-24 storms, tornadoes, and flooding could qualify for a federal grand.

Properties in Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Monroe, Sharkey, Warren, or Yazoo counties are eligible. Assistance cannot duplicate aid provided by insurance, but FEMA may be able to cover items not covered by insurance.

Storm victims are also eligible to receive other disaster related expense aid, like medical, child care, storage, and vehicle.

HOW TO REGISTER:

– Online at DisasterAssistance.gov or

– Call the FEMA at 800-621-3362, a tollfree number from 7 Am until 10 PM