Tuesday’s “Pink Supermoon” is biggest and brightest of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV/AP) — A supermoon will rise over Mississippi Tuesday night just after 7 PM, expected to be the biggest and brightest of the year. The April full moon is nicknamed the “Pink Moon,” thought the moon will not be pink. It’s name after the common pink flower blooms across the country in mid-April.

Tuesday’s supermoon over Mississippi will be the brightest and biggest of the year.

Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. The moon will be 221,855 miles (357,042 kilometers) away at its fullest Tuesday night, making it appear larger and more brilliant.

NASA is encouraging everyone to look skyward, whether it’s outside or through a living room window. Scientist Noah Petro of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland said the important thing is to stay safe while moon-gazing during the pandemic.

“If you can’t get out safely … then fine,” Petro said. “Go out next month or whenever it’s safe again. Use the full moon as an excuse to get out and start looking at the moon.” He added: “Use this as an opportunity to not physically distance yourself, but emotionally connect with something that is physically far from us.”

There’s a string of supermoons this spring. So if you miss the upcoming lunar show, catch the next one May 7. Send in any photos you may take of tonight’s moon to news@wjtv.com.