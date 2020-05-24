Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

Tunica County Sheriff’s office responding to a reported drowning

News
Posted: / Updated:
drowning gfx_119935

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) —  A man is dead after a reported drowning in a Tunica County lake on Saturday afternoon.

According to WREG, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as J.W. Ransom. His family says he was 19 years old.

Family says he was set to graduate from high school next month.

Investigators say it happened at a lake at the Cypress Lake Apartments off Casino Center Drive extension.

At this time, it is not clear what lead up the incident.

The sheriff’s office says they were assisted by the DeSoto County Search and Rescue team.

The investigation is still on-going.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories