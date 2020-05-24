Tunica County Sheriff’s office responding to a reported drowning

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A man is dead after a reported drowning in a Tunica County lake on Saturday afternoon.

According to WREG, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as J.W. Ransom. His family says he was 19 years old.

Family says he was set to graduate from high school next month.

Investigators say it happened at a lake at the Cypress Lake Apartments off Casino Center Drive extension.

At this time, it is not clear what lead up the incident.

The sheriff’s office says they were assisted by the DeSoto County Search and Rescue team.

The investigation is still on-going.