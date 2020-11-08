Tunnel to Towers 5K Run held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A morning run in Jackson was held to honor the life of a firefighter who died on 9-11.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K run and walk wound through the district. It paid tribute to Stephen Siller, a New York firefighter who died in the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel while responding to the World Trade Center.

Current firefighters and police officers were honored and organizers said everyone should always remember 9-11 beyond the day.

“Take it outside of that one day, but to remember them, not just on that one day, but how much they do for us beyond one day of the year,” expressed Teddi Duckworth.

Miss Mississippi America 202 was also in attendance.

