TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Tupelo after he allegedly assaulted officers during a traffic stop, sending one of the officers to the hospital.

Tupelo police said they stopped William Earnest Westmoreland, 43, of Tupelo, around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11. Westmoreland was stopped on McCullough Boulevard near Adams Farm Road for a traffic violation.

Police said they developed probable cause to have Westmoreland exit the vehicle, but he refused. As officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle, they said Westmoreland started to fight with the officers and tried to grab one officer’s sidearm.

During the fight, police said officers used a taser on Westmoreland with minimal effect. Officers and bystanders were eventually able to get him handcuffed.

Police said one officer was injured during the fight and taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

During their investigation, police said they found an open container, suspected marijuana and THC edibles. They said Westmoreland was out on bond for a June 2023 assault on a police officer charge.

On Monday, Westmoreland was ordered held without bond for assault on a police officer, which is a felony.