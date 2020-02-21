Breaking News
Tupelo man wins $200K in scratch-off game

News
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi lottery player won a $200,000 Mega Ca$h scratch-off game Thursday night during a regular stop at Tobacco Superstore in Tupelo.

This is the biggest prize won yet from Mississippi Lottery games. The man called his mother to tell her the exciting news. She didn’t believe him and insisted he go to the store to verify his ticket.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said the man was still processing the win when he arrived at headquarters. With his winnings, he plans to move his mother back home.

