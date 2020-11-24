Turkey Giveaway to Help Local Families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is upon us. However, the food insecurity caused by the coronavirus pandemic and looming economic crisis, will prevent many Metro area families from sharing a normal holiday meal.

Two local organizations, Springboard to Opportunities and the Jackson (MS) Chapter of the Links, Inc., of Jackson (MS), joined forces to alleviate the stress many families may experience this time of year.

Turkeys were donated to 120 families to help them achieve a normal Thanksgiving meal.

This project is in conjunction with The Links, Incorporated Mentoring Program. A program designed to strengthen the bonds of friendship and foster close relationships during these unusual times and beyond.

Next on the schedule for The Links Incorporated is to provide services to Jackson Public School District children at Isable Elementary School by sponsoring tutoring for students.

During the Christmas holiday they will hold another giveaway providing turkeys, canned foods and desserts.