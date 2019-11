According to a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, turkey prices are at their lowest holiday level since 2010.

(CBS) – According to a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, turkey prices are at their lowest holiday level since 2010.

The survey showed the price of the holiday centerpiece dropped more than 4% from a year ago. The survey also found that the price of other staples, like sweet potatoes, went up in 2019.

The average cost of a feast for 10 is just shy of $49.