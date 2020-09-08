Turning Angel memorial restored at Natchez City Cemetery

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Turning Angel memorial is back intact at the Natchez City Cemetery, according to the Natchez Democrat. Emily Ford of Oak and Laurel Cemetery Preservation in New Orleans completed repairs on Monday.
The Turning Angel was damaged in an act of vandalism in June 2020. Natchez police said the statue was toppled from its pedestal by 20-year-old Austin Petty of Crosby. He was arrested soon after the incident.
Only a small fracture line is visible on the back of the angel’s right wing where it was repaired.
