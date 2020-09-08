Turning Angel memorial restored at Natchez City Cemetery

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Turning Angel memorial is back intact at the Natchez City Cemetery, according to the Natchez Democrat. Emily Ford of Oak and Laurel Cemetery Preservation in New Orleans completed repairs on Monday.

The Turning Angel was damaged in an act of vandalism in June 2020. Natchez police said the statue was toppled from its pedestal by 20-year-old Austin Petty of Crosby. He was arrested soon after the incident.

Only a small fracture line is visible on the back of the angel’s right wing where it was repaired.

Emily Ford of Oak and Laurel Cemetery Preservation in New Orleans said she and her assistant Corey Douglas completed work on the Turning Angel stature in the Natchez City Cemetery on Monday after working through the past two weekends to repair the statue that was damaged in an act of vandalism in June. (Scott Hawkins, The Natchez Democrat)

The Turning Angel’s wing has been repaired and is back intact in the Natchez City Cemetery as of Monday. (Scott Hawkins, The Natchez Democrat)

