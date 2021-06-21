TV Road well repairs to resume June 28 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials said the City of Jackson Department of Public Works received a new pump for the TV Road well. However, crews are waiting for the delivery of additional parts.

The delivery is expected sometime this week, according to leaders. They expect to resume repairs on the TV Road well on Monday, June 28.

In the meantime, the TV Road Well is operating with a temporary pump, and the Siwell Road Well has been fully repaired and is back online. If neighbors are experiencing disruptions, they should notify 311.

A precautionary boil water notice still remains in effect for the impacted areas. The notice will stay in place until two days of water samples are tested and approved by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).