Twin Peaks reopens dining room in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Twin Peaks in Jackson is now offering dine-in option for customers.

In addition to adhering to all federal, state, and local guidelines, the restaurant has implemented new sanitation and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the new measures include:

Personal protective equipment will be provided to all employees.

All staff temperatures will be checked upon arrival.

Staff must pass a personal health and hygiene questionnaire.

Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the restaurant.

Digital menus will be offered so guests can view menus on their own device.

Contactless payment will be available for guests to pay on their own device.

Foot-pull door opener attachments will be added to restrooms.

Guests are encouraged to look for the safety sticker of approval on all team members.

The ultimate sports lodge is also open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.