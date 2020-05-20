Twin Peaks reopens dining room in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Twin Peaks in Jackson is now offering dine-in option for customers.
In addition to adhering to all federal, state, and local guidelines, the restaurant has implemented new sanitation and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Some of the new measures include:
- Personal protective equipment will be provided to all employees.
- All staff temperatures will be checked upon arrival.
- Staff must pass a personal health and hygiene questionnaire.
- Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the restaurant.
- Digital menus will be offered so guests can view menus on their own device.
- Contactless payment will be available for guests to pay on their own device.
- Foot-pull door opener attachments will be added to restrooms.
- Guests are encouraged to look for the safety sticker of approval on all team members.
The ultimate sports lodge is also open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.