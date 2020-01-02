Twisted Family Fitness offering month-long free trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In light of the new year, a local gym in Jackson is offering the first month’s membership free of charge.

LaQuida and Billy Sanders, owners of Twisted Family Fitness, said they want to help people live a healthier lifestyle and what better way to encourage someone with free access to the gym.

“Dieting is tough. When you’re so used to eating a certain way or having this pattern when you’re eating really really bad and then you change it up slowly. That’s why I suggest slowly making changes and then you’ll see the weight finally coming off,” said Billy Sanders.

In order to lose weight, the Sanders said consistency and self-discipline are essential. They also advise those who are interested, but are intimidated by gym equipment to seek their help.

“Don’t just come in and start doing something always ask for help. Because if you jump into it and don’t know what you’re doing you’re going to get injured or you’re going to end up quitting so just get someone to hold you accountable,” said Lequida Sanders.