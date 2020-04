VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- First responders are on the scene of a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

The incident happened on I-20 eastbound along the Highway 61 interchange. One truck can be seen on its side in the roadway.

Courtesy of Vicksburg Daily News

Crews are working to clear the area.

Authorities are urging drivers to find an alternate route if possible and to expect a delay in traffic.