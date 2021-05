Two 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-20 E. in Warren County (Courtesy: Vicksburg Daily News)

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating an accident involving two 18-wheelers in Warren County.

The crash happened around noon Wednesday on I-20 East near mile marker 16. At this time, the left lane has been closed.

Two 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-20 E. in Warren County (Courtesy: Vicksburg Daily News)

Two 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-20 E. in Warren County (Courtesy: Vicksburg Daily News)

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. The accident remains under investigation by MHP.