Two additional COVID-19 cases reported in Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Clinton Public School District is reporting two new positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

One district employee at Clinton High School and one district employee at the Clinton Success Center make up the two reported cases, according to officials.

School administrators at both campuses have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These cases bring the district’s second semester positives to 22 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

LATEST STORIES: