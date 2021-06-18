Two additional suspects arrested in connection to death of Ocean Springs man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Sheriff Willie March announced two additional suspects were arrested in connection to the death of an Ocean Springs man.

March said 15-year-old Akarion Johnson was arrested and has been charged with murder as an adult. Brock Bank, Jr., 18, was also charged with murder.

Holmes County deputies arrested Akarion Johnson, 15, in connection to the death of Kyle Craig, of Ocean Springs. (Courtesy: Holmes County Sheriff’s Office)

Holmes County deputies arrested Brock Bank, Jr., 18, in connection to the death of Kyle Craig, of Ocean Springs. (Courtesy: Holmes County Sheriff’s Office)

Montavious Landfair, Darius Erving and Parbieion Harris were previously arrested in connection to the death of Kyle Craig.

Investigators said Craig was traveling to Holmes County in early June to purchase an ATV he saw on Facebook Marketplace. Concerns grew as he family did not hear from him for a while, and they reported him missing to authorities.

According to authorities, Craig had a great sum of money on him. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds along Long Branch Road.

On Saturday, June 12, Erving escaped from a Lexington hospital after he complained that he was having trouble breathing while in custody. March said Erving’s parents turned him in the following day.