Two Alcorn State University students killed in shooting; 2 injured

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Alcorn State University students died after a shooting on Monday, February 17. According to the college, the shooting happened at a non-university event 13 miles north of campus at a home off of Highway 61 in Claiborne County.

Three of the four students involved in the shooting were taken to the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson. Two of them died from critical injuries, and the third is listed in stable condition. A fourth student was also reported injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the two victims as 22-year-old James Carr of Itta Bena and 19-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh of Pennsylvania.

According to MBI, a person of interest has been identified and authorities are attempting to locate him. The investigation is being conducted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the MS Bureau of Investigation and the Alcorn State University Police Department.

University leaders released the following statement: