Willie Mayes

Trent Lewis

Jackson Police have arrested two men after police say they robbed the Walgreens on Canton Road Drive on July 14th.

39-year-old Willie Mayes and 50-year-old Trent Lewis were both charged with armed robbery after police say Lewis was seen robbing the store on camera.

JPD says the man in this picture is Trent Lewis, moments before he robbed the Walgreens on Canton Mart Road on July 14, 2019.

Police say Lewis showed a handgun and stole cash from the register, before running away.

Both men are awaiting their appearance in court.