Two arrested, 1 wanted for auto burglaries in Reunion Subdivision

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects are in custody and another is wanted after multiple auto burglaries in Madison. Police said the burglaries happened on Tuesday, October 27, in the Reunion Subdivision.

According to investigators, all of the vehicles involved were left unlocked the previous evening. Some of the stolen items included cash, wallets, firearms and purses.

Madison police said their investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Trevor Simmons of Petal. He was charged with auto burglary. Some of the stolen property was recovered.

Officers were able to identify two more suspects involved in the incidents. They arrested 19-year-old Elijah Walker of Petal, and he was charged with auto burglary. A male juvenile suspect is still at large.

Trevor Simmons

Elijah Walker

