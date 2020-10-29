Two arrested, 1 wanted for auto burglaries in Reunion Subdivision

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects are in custody and another is wanted after multiple auto burglaries in Madison. Police said the burglaries happened on Tuesday, October 27, in the Reunion Subdivision.
According to investigators, all of the vehicles involved were left unlocked the previous evening. Some of the stolen items included cash, wallets, firearms and purses.
Madison police said their investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Trevor Simmons of Petal. He was charged with auto burglary. Some of the stolen property was recovered.
Officers were able to identify two more suspects involved in the incidents. They arrested 19-year-old Elijah Walker of Petal, and he was charged with auto burglary. A male juvenile suspect is still at large.
LATEST STORIES:
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s why Pelosi is aiming for a deal right after Election Day
- Girl Scouts tweet, then delete post congratulating Amy Coney Barrett
- Family says hero brother saved 9-year-old after man grabbed, tried to ‘drag’ boy out of corn maze
- NASA to launch new satellite to enhance data for weather models, hurricane forecasting
- Jackson mayor to deliver State of the City address virtually