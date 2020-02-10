Two arrested, 1 wanted for shooting man in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday.
Kenan Kenneth Jackson, 17, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on February 10 for his role in the shooting of 48-year-old Sebastian Davis on Irene Street.
According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Jackson is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of attempted aggravated assault, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. His bond was set at $400,000.
Carissa LaShae Branch, 22, is also being charged in connection to the shooting.
Branch is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of attempted aggravated assault, one count of Shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Her bond was set at $250,000.
Vicksburg Police are working to find Deontre Smith in connection to the shooting.
If you know where Smith is located, call Vicksburg Police at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Davis, the victim, is currently in stable condition at a Jackson hospital.