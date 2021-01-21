Two arrested after body found at Sportsplex Park in Dec. 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been arrested for a murder that happened in December of 2020.
According to the Canton assistant police chief, the suspects, 18-year-old Jaheen Tyrone Harris and 19-year-old Tyjerious DaMicheal Sims, were arrested on January 8, 2021.
Man shot, found dead at Sportsplex Park in Canton
The suspects both face multiple charges, including capital murder.
Investigators found a body at Sportsplex Park in Canton on Friday, December 18. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Dario Robinson.