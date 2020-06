JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects in connection to the murder of a Mississippi National Guard soldier.

XaJavier King, 19, has bee charged with murder and aggravated assault. He’s accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Stephen Matory at Summer Park Apartments on June 18.

Police said Chaela Edwards, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact tor murder.